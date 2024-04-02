CPR Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.79. 3,895,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.64 and a 200 day moving average of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

