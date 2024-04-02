FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,022. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,280.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,074.79. The company has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

