iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,151. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

