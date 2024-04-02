FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,686. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

