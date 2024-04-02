Cordant Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 91,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,903. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

