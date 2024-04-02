Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 23,396 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 1.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $47,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 15,493,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,033. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

