Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 551,169 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 12,956,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

