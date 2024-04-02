Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.68. The company had a trading volume of 609,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,045. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

