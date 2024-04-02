Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 360,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

