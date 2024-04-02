13,377 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.75. The company had a trading volume of 181,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.