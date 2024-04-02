Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 15,728,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,359,219. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.