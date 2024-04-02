Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $4.44 Million in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. 82,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,268. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91.

