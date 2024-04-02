Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,107,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,756. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

