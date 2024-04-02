McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 186,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. 2,818,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.91.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

