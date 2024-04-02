TIAA Trust National Association Sells 458 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in AMETEK by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

