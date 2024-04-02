Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GS traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $410.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

