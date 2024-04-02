Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.87

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 30330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$146.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00. 18.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

