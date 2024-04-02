CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007420 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,334.45 or 0.99731873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00134986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07565928 USD and is down -11.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,566,164.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

