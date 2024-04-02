Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 222000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$558,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

