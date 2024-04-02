Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 8.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 5,797,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,799,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.