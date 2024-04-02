enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading 3.6% Higher

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 848,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,320,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

enCore Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $837.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.04.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in enCore Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

