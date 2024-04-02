American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.91

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.91 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 131038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American States Water by 69.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American States Water by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 57.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

