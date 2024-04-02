Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 7.7%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 173,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 333,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

