Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 402,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,599,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,487 shares of company stock worth $6,660,988. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

