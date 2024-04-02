Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Trading Up 50%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 448,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 530,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Resolute Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Resolute Resources

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

