Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 831,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 130.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 220,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,252. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

