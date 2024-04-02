Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 7%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 153,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 629,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $77,886,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,758 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

