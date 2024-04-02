Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 319,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,207,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

