JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 3.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 282,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 735,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

JOYY Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

