Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $67.38. 885,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,401,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

