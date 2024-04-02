Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 1,300,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,656,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
