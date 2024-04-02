Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 1,300,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,656,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astera Labs Company Profile

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

