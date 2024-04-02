UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,225,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,136 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $567.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.