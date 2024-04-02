Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 39,797 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.66.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.