Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLXS. TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of FLXS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.