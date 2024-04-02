Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 13,243,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,612,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

