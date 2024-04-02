Short Interest in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Rises By 13.6%

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

Shares of FLJ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 28,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. FLJ Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

