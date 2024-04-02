First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,754 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

