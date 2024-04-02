First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
