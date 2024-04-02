Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Declines By 8.3%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,045. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUSN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

