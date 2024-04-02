Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Rises By 16.4%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.