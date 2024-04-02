Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Drops By 8.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

