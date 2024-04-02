Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by Zelman & Associates

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zelman & Associates’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.62.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,107,000. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.2% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

