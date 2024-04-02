The OLB Group (OLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The OLB Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 37,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The OLB Group news, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith bought 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The OLB Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.