The OLB Group (OLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The OLB Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 37,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The OLB Group news, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith bought 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The OLB Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The OLB Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

