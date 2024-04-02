Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. 420,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,216. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

