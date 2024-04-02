Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.66 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.51% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. 97,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,021. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

