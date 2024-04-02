Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. 2,298,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,459. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

