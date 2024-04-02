Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $16.57 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 858,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

