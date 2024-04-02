TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $440.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,372,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672,781. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.38 and a 200 day moving average of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.