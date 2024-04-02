FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 43,683,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,746,523. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

