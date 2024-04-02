Cordant Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 59,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.