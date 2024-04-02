TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,280.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,074.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

